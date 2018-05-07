rap game
- Pop CultureBun B On "Drink Champs": Rapper Talks Trill Burgers & Respect In The Rap GameThe viral foodie and old-school rapper joined N.O.R.E and DJ EFN this week.By Ben Mock
- MusicNas Shows Love To 50 Cent For "Changing" The Rap Game During Los Angeles ConcertThe two New York legends stand tall together after all these years.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto Deems "Put It On Da Floor" To Be The Best Song Of The Summer This YearDo you agree, or is there another song that turned up the heat more?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Blasts The "Feminine" Rap Game In Twitter RantAt least he credited females with leading the industry, I guess.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIcewear Vezzo Explains Why "Every Code Of The Streets" Has Been Broken In RapThe rapper spoke about people linking with clout chasers, snitches becoming successful, and LGBTQ artists.By Erika Marie
- GramBow Wow Explains Why He's Done Rapping: "Sh*t Brings Stress"Bow Wow declares that he's done with rap because it's too stressful in a behind-the-scenes clip from his "Verzuz" battle with Soulja Boy.By Cole Blake
- NumbersKodak Black Trashes The Rap Game: "This Peekaboo Ass Sh*t"The rapper addresses his "Haitian Boy Kodak" album sales numbers & questions the lack of support.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSoulja Boy Labels Rap Game "Faker Than WWE" & Calls Out "P*ssy" RappersSoulja Boy labeled the rap game "faker than WWE" on Twitter, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne Says His Influence Is Undeniable: "They All Look Like Me"Lil Wayne discusses the everlasting impact he's had on the rap game. By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Shares Harsh Take On The Current Rap GameFreddie Gibbs takes to Twitter to criticize the lack of longevity plaguing the modern-day rap game. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKrept & Konan Announce Forthcoming Album & New Single "Ban Drill"Krept & Konan have been cooking up.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentNick Cannon's Back To His Kung Fu Ways After "Wendy Williams Show" Stand-In Gig"I’ve been flying!!"By Chantilly Post
- MusicTravis Barker On Joe Rogan: XXXTentacion, Fyre Festival & Getting Into The Rap GameTravis Barker speaks with Joe Rogan about how he was first introduced to rap.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Claims He's Quitting Music: "I Deleted Everything"Lil Uzi Vert announces his departure from the rap game.By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Says 6ix9ine Can't Be King Of NY If Jay-Z's AliveFrench Montana says what everyone's been thinking.By Aron A.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie On Tekashi 6ix9ine Rivalry & Cardi B As "Queen Of NY"No hesitation detected.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Mama On Rising Female Rapper's "Prostitution Peasant Way Of Thinking"She acknowledges the double standard of her statement.By Zaynab
- MusicBow Wow Sends Subs To His OG: "Snoop Put Me In The Game, NOT YOU!"Bow Wow sends a message to one of his OG's.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Gipp Says News Rappers Need To Give Future Just As Much Credit As Gucci ManeBig Gipp thinks Future deserves love too. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKevin Gates Says A Lot Of The Rap Scene's "Gangstas" Are "Pretending"Big names might be posing for clout.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Yachty Says "All These Big Rappers" Are Not Giving Proper Recognition To Young Artists"That might be the only thing the little n*gg* need to keep rappin'"By Zaynab
- MusicIce Cube Says Drake's Reign At The Top Of The Rap Game Is EndingNothing lasts forever, even Drake. By Matthew Parizot
- Music VideosShamba The Artist Arrives With "Wave" VideoShamba The Artist delivers fair warning in her newest offering.By Milca P.