Bun B On "Drink Champs": Rapper Talks Trill Burgers & Respect In The Rap Game

Rapper and food entrepreneur Bun B joined Drink Champs to talk about his lengthy rap career and more pressingly, his successful Trill Burgers enterprise. “When these burgers came into my life, I was like, this is it,” Bun began. “This is what I been waiting for all my life. I haven’t felt anything like this [feeling] since probably hip hop, getting married and this,” he said. “[It aligns] with passion, it aligns with purpose. It makes me wanna be present in the moment and learn sh-t," Bun B explained.

Furthermore, he discussed what he believes is the reason behind its viral success. “Not only was it the best burger I had ever had by far, but it was one of the best meals I had ever had. That’s why people keep coming back to Trill Burgers. Because it’s so satisfying. And the flavor and the taste and the product has been consistent. We’ve broken every record. Every music festival we’ve ever been to, we’ve broken every single day and weekend vendor record anybody’s ever had. It’s not only an incredible food product, but it has 30 years of trill culture built into it. So there’s residual benefits to not just buying the burger but supporting the brand," he continued.

Bun B Explains Earning Respect In Rap

Elsewhere, Bun B reflected on getting love from old-school rappers such as Chuck D and Flava Flav. “When my OGs show love like that, it’s only right that I be as gracious. I had to fight to get there, but there were people with their foot in the door, holding it open for me. And they appreciate the way that I came in and the way I represented the culture and it’s so fulfilling because before there was any more, cars and mansions and all of that, you wanted rappers that was nice to say that you was nice. And I’ve been able to say that pretty much everybody I looked up to as an artist, looks at me as a real rapper. I’m really out here doing my thing and that’s an amazing thing to carry," he explained.

Furthermore, he highlighted several artists who are carrying the legacy of Pimp C. “Megan Thee Stallion embodies a lot of what Pimp C represented. I think that’s why it was so jarring for people to see it coming from a woman. I think Club God, BeatKing, I think he’s talking about a lot of the crazy, nasty sh-t Pimp would be talking about. I think there’s a lot of people that carry his beliefs, like [Big] Krit. Krit carries this passion of making Southern musical production at a very high level. Killer Mike has the care and concern of his community and his people that Pimp had,” he explained.

