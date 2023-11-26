Bun B Shouts Out Busta Rhymes For Sampling "Get Throwed"

Bun B gave a shout-out to Busta Rhymes in a post on Instagram, Friday, following the release of the rapper's new album, BLOCKBUSTA. For the song, “BIG EVERYTHING” featuring DaBaby and T-Pain, Busta sampled Bun B’s 2005 track, “Get Throwed.”

“Salute to the general @bustarhymes for bringing back that Trill Nostalgia and doing this record!' Bun B captioned the post. "He’s been talking about it for a minute but the timing couldn’t be better! And he brought in @tpain and @dababy for a trill ass trifecta??!!! What a banger!” Plenty of others joined in on the praise in the comments section, including T-Pain.

Bun B & Busta Rhyme Meet Up In N.Y.C.

Busta Rhymes and Bun B during Nike Presents an All-Star Twenty Fifth Anniversary Celebration of The Air Force 1 in Sport and Music - December 10, 2006 at Gotham Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Bun B released "Get Throwed" on his 2005 album, Trill. It features Pimp C, Z-Ro, Young Jeezy, and JAY-Z. Bun recently reflected on JAY-Z's contribution to the song, revealing that he dissed an undisclosed rival. Speaking with Elliott Wilson on the Rap Radar podcast in 2017, he revealed: “If you listen to ‘Get Throwed,’ to JAY’s verse — for some people it’s going to be clearer than others — but there was shots fired in bars 8 to 12, and there were more shots from bars 12 to 16." He did clarify that Nas wasn't the target: “Nah nah nah. This was before that … this was more internal.” Check out Bun's post for Busta Rhymes below.

Bun B Praises Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes kicked off the rollout for his 11th solo studio album, BLOCKBUSTA, back in June with the release of the BIA-assisted single, "BEACH BALL." Other artists featured on the tracklist include Quavo, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Swizz Beatz, Kodak Black, DaBaby, Giggs, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bun B and Busta Rhymes on HotNewHipHop.

