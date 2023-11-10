Busta Rhymes And Young Thug Do “OK” On Their First Track Together

Busta Rhymes and Young Thug possess tremendous energy and flow. Both have provided us with amazing cuts over their respective careers. Even though the way they approach a track is quite different, it is sort of shocking that these two have never been on a song together. Additionally, they seem to be friends from an outsider's perspective. Well, they have finally done it, as they team up for one of Busta's singles for his upcoming album, BLOCKBUSTA.

The New York legend teased this song a couple of times on his social media, including Instagram. "NEW SINGLE #OK FT. @thuggerthugger1 DROPPING 11.10.23!!" The track features some star-studded production credits from Cool & Dre as well. It really has all the makings of an explosive collaboration.

Listen To "OK" By Busta Rhymes And Young Thug

However, it falls a little flat, unfortunately. That pains us to say that because both are so much fun to listen to. It just is a little too run-of-the-mill for these two. The beat is standard trap fare with some horn samples in the background. It sounds good to the ears, but it is a little too generic. Thug does not bring any of his animated flows and while Busta does rap fast, it is nothing new. Hopefully, though, they can work together again, because they have the potential for greatness.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Busta Rhymes and Young Thug, "OK?" Do you think they did a good job together or is it just okay? Will this be the best song on BLOCKBUSTA? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Busta Rhymes and Young Thug, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got 'em waitin' for the truth, oh, Lord

See the way I be bakin' the booth, oh, Lord

You don't want it, on God (Give it to 'em)

N****, you get entangled, you better let 'em out

F****n' with the beat, the p***y I'm stretchin' out

Smoke a [?] you should test it out

