Busta Rhymes Reveals New Single With Young Thug Coming Soon

Busta Rhymes is one of the most exciting and animated rappers of all time. He always knows how to bring tons of energy to any track. Soon, we are going to be getting another full project from him to enjoy. In fact, it will be just a few more weeks until that time comes. Busta announced his 11th full-length studio release, BLOCKBUSTA on his Instagram a few weeks ago. "IT'S TIME!! 11.24.23 #BLOCKBUSTA 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 ALBUM ARTWORK CURATED BY @mikeamiri

ALBUM EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY THE 🐉 x @therealswizzz x @pharrell x @timbaland."

It certainly looks to be a blockbuster of a project, especially with three of the best producers the genre has ever seen. Additionally, we already have some knowledge of guest artists as well. Busta has put out two singles ahead of the LP. The lead cut brought on BIA for "BEACH BALL." Then, we got "LUXURY LFE" with another up-and-coming female rap star, Coi Leray. Now, the New York legend is getting to team up with Young Thug.

Busta Rhymes' New Track Will Be Called "Ok"

According to Uproxx, the song will be titled "Ok," and it will be coming on Friday, November 10. This comes from Busta himself with a short Instagram video. On top of hyping the album once again, he included the details about his work with Thugger. "NEW SINGLE #OK FT. @thuggerthugger1 DROPPING 11.10.23!!" This will be the first song they are on together. It should be an entertaining cut from start to finish.

This will be the first song they are on together. It should be an entertaining cut from start to finish.

