The New York State Assembly Honors Busta Rhymes For His Contributions To Hip-Hop

Busta Rhymes is being honored for his contributions to hip-hop music. The legendary rapper, who's a New York native, is now basking in the limelight of his remarkable achievements throughout his career. During a ceremony held on Monday (Sept. 25), the New York State Assembly took a moment to recognize Busta Rhymes and provide him with well-deserved accolades. This prestigious honor was bestowed upon him as an integral part of the assembly's celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th year. Originating from the streets of New York, Busta Rhymes has been honored for his extraordinary achievements, which have left an indelible mark during his impressive 30-year career span.

Moreover, the New York rap icon's extensive list of accomplishments encompasses a remarkable three-decade-long rap journey. Additionally, he's credited for providing the blueprint that revolutionized hip-hop during a time when it was needed. His aggressive and assertive style of rap changed the game and earned him a position as one of rap's top figures. Rhyme's sophomore album When Disaster Strikes, specifically was a significant one, as it helped propel him into mainstream rap and solidified him as someone to take seriously.

Busta Rhymes Is Honored For His Contributions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

However, the esteem that Busta Rhymes enjoys is not confined to the corridors of New York alone. His longtime friend, Funk Flex, boldly stated that Busta Rhymes could outshine even the legendary Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle. Flex asserted that Busta would embarrass Jay Z. "You want me to tell you who would beat JAY-Z at a Verzuz? Hands down embarrass him?" Funk Flex said. "Busta Rhymes would spank anybody in a Verzuz. There is no one that will beat Busta Rhymes as a solo artist in a Verzuz… Maybe it could be a tie with Missy [Elliott]." This endorsement further solidifies Rhymes' iconic status and enduring impact on the world of music.

As far as what's next for Rhymes, he has a new project on the way. His eleventh studio album is set to arrive at some point in the near future. He took to Instagram in May of this year to announce the news, but didn't offer a title or release date yet. However, Busta has confirmed the album is executive produced by a star-studded lineup of luminaries such as Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, and Timbaland. Stay tuned to HNHH to find out more.

