Busta Rhymes Shocks Fans With NSFW Moves On Stage

Busta Rhymes has left fans on social media uncomfortable with his NSFW dance moves. In a video circulating on social media, the legendary rapper dangles a microphone in front of his groin while performing on 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour.

When the clip made its way to social media, fans were not impressed by the moves. “N****s wait till they 70 to do freak shit at concerts. Should of did that 45 years ago buddy," one fan comments on Instagram. Another joked: “Busta rhymes is tryna busta nut and I must say, I’m mortified.” One more user commented: “Who got one of them little mind deleters from Men in Black. I need these visuals deleted from my mind ASAP.”

Busta Rhymes Performs On "The Final Lap Tour"

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper Busta Rhymes opens for 50 Cent at Rogers Arena on September 08, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

When 50 Cent announced the Final Lap Tour, earlier this year, he described Busta as his “special guest and longtime friend." Jeremih has also been performing on the North American dates of the tour. Busta's appearance comes amid a big year for his career. Back in June, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards. While speaking on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, he reflected on his career and life as a whole, getting emotional in the process. "It's just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way. I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time, you're watching me grow and I love y'all and I know y'all love me," he said at the time.

Busta Rhymes' On-Stage Moves

Busta will continue performing alongside 50 Cent on the Final Lap Tour over the next several months. They'll begin performing overseason, later this month, with a show in Amsterdam on September 28.

