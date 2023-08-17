Busta Rhymes’ Chain Is Way Too Big For Him, 50 Cent Tells Him

“The Final Lap” tour has been going great for 50 Cent and his trek mate Busta Rhymes, both because of their great performances and due to their great chemistry. Moreover, a video recently surfaced online of the two New York legends chopping it up backstage with some friends. At one point in the clip, Fif remarks that Busta’s chain is too big for him, whether it’s a drip observation or a practical performance critique. Either way, his delivery and nonchalant attitude got a laugh out of everyone in the room, saying that Busta doesn’t have any friends to tell him otherwise. Overall, it’s great to see them having a great time apart from their shows, because it’s important to keep that energy up once you leave the stage.

Furthermore, this tour has also surprised 50 Cent in other ways, which is a feat considering his long and illustrious career. For example, the G-Unit mogul recently marveled at a nine-year-old fan who attended his show. Even though he’s still incredibly relevant, 50 is very appreciative of the fact that his music still speaks to the very different young generation of today. Back then, he never had any issues with that, but it seems like his time among the game hasn’t resulted in him becoming an absolute dinosaur.

50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes To Get A New Chain

In fact, it’s kind of hard to imagine either artists one day falling under that moniker. After all, their influence, impact, and acclaim will influence many more generations to come, and now they’re getting their due flowers more than ever. Especially for Busta Rhymes, the respect he garners among fellow MCs like 50 Cent and beyond is an amazing sight, since he’s not usually the first name commercially-minded fans think of when talking about the GOATs. But his life and legacy, starting with that iconic verse on “Scenario,” makes his shadow over rap undeniable.

Meanwhile, even artists outside of the genre consider him to be among the best it has to offer. R&B superstar Usher recently named him one of his favorite MCs among the best of all time, also including Biggie Smalls and Eminem. If you still doubt him (or Fif, for that matter), go check out "The Final Lap" tour and feel that energy for yourself.

