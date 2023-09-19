Bun B Delivers High Praise For Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour

Drake and UGK rapper Bun B have crossed over a few times on songs in the past. Most notably B makes an appearance on the track "Uptown" alongside Drake and Lil Wayne on Drizzy's album So Far Gone. Drake used a verse from Bun's fellow UGK rapper Pimp C on the track "Faithful" from his album Views. Clearly, the pair are fond of each other as Bun recently took the chance to attend a stop on Drake and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur" tour. Afterwards, he had pretty high praise for the pair's performance.

Over the weekend Bun B took to Instagram to express some high praise of Drake's performance. “If at all possible, do NOT miss your chance to see the @champagnepapi It’s All A Blur tour. Da Boy gives a hell of an experience. I was thoroughly impressed with the production value and the performances from @centralcee @zackbia and @21savage as well. You killed it bruh!” he captioned his Instagram post. That followed a show where Drake made sure to put Bun on the jumbotron and shout out the legend. “This my dog right here. Raised me up in this sh*t," he said of his fellow rapper. Check out the video below.

Bun B Tells Fans To See Drake On Tour

Earlier this year, Bun B spoke on Tory Lanez's sentencing and chose his words very carefully. While he condones domestic violence in all forms he also hopes that Tory eventually makes it home okay and says that he doesn't wish prison time on anyone.

Just a few months ago, Drake paid a visit to Bun B at his Houston restaurant. The rapper runs a burger spot called Trill Burgers and his fellow rapper stopped by for a bite. The pair's friendship seems to still be going strong after more than a decade of knowing each other. What do you think of Bun B telling fans they can't miss out on Drake's tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

