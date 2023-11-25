Busta Rhymes Drops A "BLOCKBUSTA" Album With Loads Of Features And Executive Producers

Busta Rhymes is still going strong at the age of 51. Over the past few months the New York rapper has been giving us a few singles here and there. What we eventually came to discover was that some of them would be landing on a new project. In fact, this is his 11th studio album.

The rollout for BLOCKBUSTA began back in late June. The lead single was "BEACH BALL" featuring the calm, cool, and collected femcee from the UK, BIA. Following that, Busta teamed up with Coi Leray for the second time with "LUXURY LIFE." Finally, Novmeber 10 would be the last teaser. Young Thug helped deliver "OK."

Listen To BLOCKBUSTA By Busta Rhymes

There are plenty of other names attached to this project. We have artists such as T-Pain, Kodak Black, DaBaby, Giggs, Chris Brown and plenty others. Furthermore, the production credits are expansive too. Cool & Dre, Hitmaka, Wheezy, OZ, are just a few of the talents assisting with the beats. This album certainly lives up to its name, especially with grabbing Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and Pharrell to executive produce it. Give it a listen above.

Where does this album rank amongst the rest of his discography?

BLOCKBUSTA Tracklist:

