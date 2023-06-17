Busta Rhymes has wiped his Instagram page clean, replacing his posts with a single image of a beachball. The iconic New York rapper seemingly teased the release date for new music in the caption, writing the date, June 23, 2023, with an eyes emoji.

After Busta uploaded the image, several high-profile producers shared the post on their own pages. Among them were DJ Khaled and Dre of Cool & Dre. Swizz Beatz and Hitmaka also commented on Busta’s post.

Read More: Busta Rhymes: The Energetic Showman Of Hip-Hop

Busta Rhymes With Swizz Beatz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz attend TrillerVerz Featuring Super Cat, KRS 1 & Big Daddy Kane at Barclays Center on October 16, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Swizz Beatz previously confirmed that he’ll be executive producing Busta’s next album, alongside Timbaland and Pharrell. He spoke about the project during an “appreciation post” for the rapper, earlier this year.

“It’s 2023. My bro got all new deals, all new music coming out,” Swizz said at the time. “I just want to take the time to say I appreciate my brother Busta Rhymes for his longevity, his distinctive style, voice. I wish everybody a long career like Busta Rhymes. He’s the biggest deal. Him and Spliff Star don’t play no games on that stage doing older songs and new songs. He’s boxed with the best of ’em. He’s been on the charts with the best of ’em. And one week he was on the stage with Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige — that’s just one week! Cheers to my brother Busta Rhymes for life. Wait until you hear this new music this man got. The album executive produced by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Pharrell. Wrap your face around what that’s gonna sound like.”

Busta Rhymes Teases New Music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes)

Busta confirmed the news in the comments section of Swizz’s post: “Wait till they hear how we are going to SHIFT THE CULTURE with this album Executive Produced my you @timbaland @pharrell & myself King!! It’s been an incredible process doing this every step of the way with you Kings and we ain’t Stoppin’ NO TIME SOON!!” Be on the lookout for new music from Busta, later this month.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Says He’s Working With Pharrell, Timbaland, & Swizz Beatz On New Album

[Via]