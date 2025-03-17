Trippie Redd Trashes Today's Hip-Hop: "All You Rappers Sorry"

Trippie Redd took to social media over the weekend express his displeasure with every rapper in hip-hop. Threatening his return, Redd questions the rap game is authenticity at the moment. "And I been sleep, yeah, don't wake me up tho," he says while outside his all-black home. "You n***as fakin'. Eggs and bacon, n***a. Don't wake the giant up. I been playin'. F*ck you talmbout. All you n***as sorry."

In a separate clip, Trippie Redd would continue to rant in the studio. Speaking on older rappers, he said, "There's no fake old n***a as talented as me. We just going to leave it there. All genres. You n***as is booty. All you n***as suck. This sh*t watered down. All the way watered down, man. This sh*t 98% d*ck-riding... and 2% talent [laughs]."

Trippie Redd Music

Trippie Redd is building anticipation for his upcoming album, Live, Laugh, Love, Die, set to drop later this year. The project promises to expand his emo-rap sound, blending familiar melancholic melodies with bold experimentation. As he continues evolving as an artist, this release signals a new chapter in his career. In January 2025, he unveiled "SCREAM," a track that strips away his usual high-energy delivery in favor of something rawer and more introspective. The song leans into atmospheric production, layering haunting instrumentals with emotionally charged lyrics. Its somber tone highlights his versatility, proving his ability to shift between raucous anthems and deeply personal ballads.