Trippie Redd Trashes Today's Hip-Hop: "All You Rappers Sorry"

NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Musician Trippie Redd before the game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Trippie Redd released his latest album, Genre: Sadboy, a collaboration with MGK in March 2024. The mixtape garnered over 4 million streams.

Trippie Redd took to social media over the weekend express his displeasure with every rapper in hip-hop. Threatening his return, Redd questions the rap game is authenticity at the moment. "And I been sleep, yeah, don't wake me up tho," he says while outside his all-black home. "You n***as fakin'. Eggs and bacon, n***a. Don't wake the giant up. I been playin'. F*ck you talmbout. All you n***as sorry."

In a separate clip, Trippie Redd would continue to rant in the studio. Speaking on older rappers, he said, "There's no fake old n***a as talented as me. We just going to leave it there. All genres. You n***as is booty. All you n***as suck. This sh*t watered down. All the way watered down, man. This sh*t 98% d*ck-riding... and 2% talent [laughs]."

Trippie Redd Music

Trippie Redd is building anticipation for his upcoming album, Live, Laugh, Love, Die, set to drop later this year. The project promises to expand his emo-rap sound, blending familiar melancholic melodies with bold experimentation. As he continues evolving as an artist, this release signals a new chapter in his career. In January 2025, he unveiled "SCREAM," a track that strips away his usual high-energy delivery in favor of something rawer and more introspective. The song leans into atmospheric production, layering haunting instrumentals with emotionally charged lyrics. Its somber tone highlights his versatility, proving his ability to shift between raucous anthems and deeply personal ballads.

To complement the album, Trippie Redd has mapped out a global tour for 2025. Determined to push the boundaries of live performance, he plans to incorporate state-of-the-art visuals and cutting-edge stage production. The experience is designed to be immersive, transforming each concert into a spectacle that mirrors his evolving artistic vision. With a new album, an ambitious tour, and fatherhood on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for Trippie Redd. Whether through his music or his personal journey, he remains a figure in constant motion, refusing to stay in one creative space for long. Fans can expect an artist fully committed to reinvention, delivering music that reflects both his evolution and the shifting tides of the rap landscape.

