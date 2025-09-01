Trippie Redd Thinks Today's Rap Artists Are Trying To Recreate The 2017 Era

Trippie Redd is still teasing his next musical moves with new singles, but for many fans, there's nothing like his earlier work in the mid-2010s. However, he thinks that this is just the result of a generally impactful wave circa 2017, one that he thinks today's hip-hop artists are still trying to replicate.

In a clip shared by RileyTaugor on Twitter, the Ohio creative spoke on his generation of rap stars and how it inspired the current leaders of contemporary hip-hop. Whether you agree or not, it's undeniable that a lot of hip-hop discourse and development today is still rooted in this era. For some, it's "mumble rap," and for others, the "SoundCloud era." But it was certainly a massive moment.

"But 2017 was a time, gang," the NDA artist remarked. "Like, imagine walking into a party and you just... Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, UnoTheActivist, Playboi Carti. Lean concession stands. Y'all don't know about that s**t, y'all don't know about House of Lotus, Pink Flamingo filming... Y'all not from that era gang... Nestle... Drain Gang and Sad Gang in the beginning of their s**t. Y'all didn't know that, we know that vibe. And it's funny 'cause the n***as y'all love so much, they love that s**t. That's what they love. They love all the s**t from back in the day and they're trying to recreate it and remake the vibe. 'Cause it was historical, it was fire. It was original and genuine. You can't recreate something completely the same, though. You have to, like, just take inspiration from it and evolve it."

Trippie Redd Ayleks

Elsewhere, Trippie Redd may be reminiscing more, but not musically. Rather, some folks thought that he and his ex girlfried Ayleks got back together after she posted a new photo of them. But not a lot of info has confirmed this for the gossip train.

Meanwhile, Trippie Redd's legal trouble from earlier this year seems to have cleared up as well. Maybe his next project will evoke these 2017 vibes, but as he mentioned, it's better to evolve and develop rather than shoot for lightning in a bottle again.