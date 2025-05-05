Trippie Redd Continues To Stir The Pot With Future By Linking Up With His Alleged Ex

Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 2
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JULY 6: Trippie Redd performs on day 2 of Rolling Loud Europe 2024 at Magna Racino on July 6, 2024 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Mario Skraban/Getty Images)
Trippie Redd and Future have been indirectly going back and forth with one another over a woman and the former is being petty again.

Trippie Redd has always held Future in high regard as a rapper and overall musician. However, the fracture in their relationship continues to grow larger. That's thanks to the Ohio native upping the pettiness level to 1000 with a new series of posts circulating online.

The posts were uploaded by Tanelle Jassenia, the alleged ex of Pluto and woman who's been tied to Redd for the last week or so. Collected by Live Bitez, the Instagram Stories from her account show her and the "Miss The Rage" rapper at some sort of nightclub. One video shows him grabbing her behind while she twerks up a storm in the back of vehicle. In diabolical fashion, Future's music is playing in the background.

Then, it cuts to her throwing it back at a nightclub and then Redd throwing massive stacks of cash at Jassenia. Her payday is revealed moments after, and it seems that he really enjoyed the show. Overall, folks online are annoyed to high heavens with Trippie especially because Coi Leray is due to deliver their child soon.

Trippie Redd Future Drama

"He really disturbed Coi peace smfh he couldve left her alone," a Live Bitez commenter replies. "His money is valuable there😂😂😂 coi has her own bag," another adds. One more adds, "Lol why do men like to act a a$$ when women are pregnant, as if women are gonna stay prego forever."

But as for the whole Future thing, it's been one big mess as well. All of this started due to some allegedly fake text messages getting out. They allegedly involve Fewtch and Jassenia going back and forth about his inability to commit, a stolen watch, and more.

However, they were deemed to fake by Future and The Neighborhood Talk. "The former wrote, "This a fake text btw..🤦🏾‍♂️insane." He also added on X, "I stay out the mix still get thrown in fake news, people trying to use me for promo is goofy." Then, he added, "Anyone can put a name and say I text.. stop posting false sh*t."

Where this gets even more confusing is the fact that Redd denies the promo angle despite Jassenia claiming otherwise. She explains to someone that she was given these allegedly fake texts with Future by another unknown. Then, Redd gave them to his team to leak. Jassenia has since come forward to try and protect Redd by claiming she spread the supposed false messages.

