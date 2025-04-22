News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
ex-girlfriend
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Kendrick Lamar's Ex, Nitty Scott, Claims Drake Came Looking For Dirt At The Height Of Their Beef
Nitty Scott's comments come after Kendrick Lamar and SZA kicked off their co-headlining tour, last weekend.
By
Cole Blake
8 hrs ago
4.5K Views