Kendrick Lamar's Ex, Nitty Scott, Claims Drake Came Looking For Dirt At The Height Of Their Beef

Kendrick Lamar's ex-girlfriend, Nitty Scott, has addressed fans criticizing her on social media. In a number of posts on X (formerly Twitter) from Monday night, she went back and forth with users on the site and even hinted at Drake's team reaching out to her for dirt on Lamar.

At one point, Scott shared an emoji in a response to Lamar performing on The Grand National Tour. As some fans accused her of being "messy," considering Lamar is has been in a relationship with Whitney Alford for over a decade, she fired back.

"Nah i let y'all go off for 10 years … if i wanna comment on MY lil dating experiences, i will & if i was looking for clout i woulda dropped the sweetest tea you ever tasted a decade ago. It's still plenty y'all don't know stop paying attention to me & go away dennn," she retorted.

From there, she reposted another user who wrote: "I actually really like her. She turned down big money from Drake's team for messy tea about Kendrick during the battle – and always speaks very highly of him. I think she was just having a little fun and didn't mean any harm."

Scott continued to go back and forth with Drake fans in her replies. "What happened last year around the battle? Now imma make you CLOCK IT since you a nitty scott expert. I did not speak on our relationship AT ALL last year except to defend KENDRICK'S GOOD NAME in direct response to ovhoes literally sending me accusations that he's a cheater," she wrote at another point.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Explained

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the viral beef with Drake, last year, by teaming up with Metro Boomin and Future for a fiery verse on their song, "Like That." He dissed both Drake and J Cole on the track. The Toronto rapper eventually fired back and the two exchanged disses for a number of weeks. The battle culminated in the release of "Not Like Us" which went on to help Lamar win multiple Grammy Awards and even perform at the Super Bowl.