Kendrick Lamar Wastes No Time In Catching Up To Drake's Massive Spotify Achievement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1164 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Drake Spotify Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. © Dave Creaney/For Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar and Drake are also challenging each other for Billboard Hot 100 dominance amid their Spotify success.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle has been so long – and so massive – that either MC can have the "leg up" on the other at any given point. If you need proof of that, look no further than how their commercial performances are always in competition, and far above the rest of the game.

You may have caught a story yesterday about how Drizzy surpassed 5 billion Spotify streams in 2025, marking him as the first rapper to do so this year and as the most streamed spitter on the platform. Just a day later, K.Dot passed this milestone as well, according to @Kurrco on Twitter.

Read More: TDE Punch Recalls What Kendrick Lamar Did After Dissing Drake On “Like That” Verse

"luther" Versus "NOKIA"

This is particularly interesting because we can see this tight race manifest in other commercial metrics. For example, the success of "luther" on the Billboard charts has a pretty strong challenger in the form of Drake's solo $ome $exy $ongs 4 U cut "NOKIA," which recently got a music video.

So did the Kendrick Lamar and SZA collab, though, so both songs built up a lot of momentum to try to sustain and even improve their success. As hip-hop media and fans compare the two, neither rival has been able to stop the other's supporters from playing these big hits like wild.

Howver, other comparisons and remarks concerning the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle are not commercial, more nuanced, and decently bipartisan. TDE president Punch, for example, recently had an interview with Curtis King that revealed his true feelings about the 6ix God.

"I'm probably the most unbiased when it comes to this situation," he expressed. "I respect Drake's talent and skill as a songwriter, as an MC. All the success he has. Even conversations I've had with him, he's always been a cool dude. I had to clear this SZA record for him. I don't have no beef or malice towards him. It's that he's battling my guy, so it's up."

Will the tides turn on this rivalry's commercial aspect, and will these hits rise and fall in more volatile and surprising ways? Probably, but it's just as likely that they will change again before we even notice it.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Prefers Drake's "NOKIA" Music Video Over Kendrick Lamar's "luther"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Spotify Streaming Numbers Hip Hop News Music Drake Continues To Outclass His Opponents With Massive Spotify Streaming Numbers 1318
Kendrick Lamar SZA luther Music Video Drake Director Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Music Video Was Directed By A Former Drake MV Director 1500
Elliott Wilson Drake NOKIA Music Video Kendrick Lamar luther Hip Hop News Music Elliott Wilson Prefers Drake's "NOKIA" Music Video Over Kendrick Lamar's "luther" 729
Drake NOKIA Billboard Hot 100 Peak Music Video Hip Hop News Music Drake's "NOKIA" Hits A New Billboard Hot 100 Peak After Music Video's Success 2.4K