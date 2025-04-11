Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Music Video Was Directed By A Former Drake MV Director

Kendrick Lamar performs Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin. © Briana Sanchez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This news comes as both Drake's "NOKIA" and Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" are topping the charts following the MCs' battle last year.

Even though both Drake and Kendrick Lamar fans have accused the opposing side of milking their beef, it seems like both artists have absolutely no problem with doing so. Moreover, the new "luther" music video celebrating the GNX SZA collab raised eyebrows for fans for a couple of different reasons. It seems like they really liked it overall, but its unorthodox approach and treatment will not land well with other audiences. Most importantly, though, fans noticed a key detail. The music video's director, Toronto-based Karena Evans, also directed music videos for Drizzy's "God's Plan," "I'm Upset," "In My Feelings," and "Nice For What."

But are fans correct in this comparison, and in assuming this is automatically a shot? Honestly, we don't know. It's certainly too big of a detail for either Drake or Kendrick Lamar to ignore, which is something we couldn't really say about the recent "NOKIA" music video despite fans' theories. But fans shouldn't water down Karena Evans' work to just a 6ix God collaborator supposedly switching sides. In fact, she directed SZA's "Garden (Say It Like Dat)," Jay Rock's "Tap Out," and SiR's "D'Evils" music videos, so she has a strong precedent with the TDE crew as well.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther"

As such, for what it's worth, we don't think there's much to look into here when it comes to Karena Evans' directorial role other than her excellent job at translating "luther" to the screen in our view. In the meantime, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit is running Billboard, topping the Hot 100 for seven weeks and counting. There's a big chance Drake will dethrone them with "NOKIA" one of these days, but then again, that was before this new music video came out. So we'll see how that goes, as both cuts deserve all the love in the world.

As Drake builds steam with "NOKIA," hopefully some time for both him and Kendrick Lamar on top of the charts will shut fans up a bit and make them focus on the product rather than its context. Kendrick and SZA have a massive tour to embark on very soon, whereas the OVO mogul is keeping fans on their toes for what he does next.

