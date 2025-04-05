Elliott Wilson Gives Drake Massive Credit For His "NOKIA" Music Video

Elliott Wilson also gave specific props to director Theo Skudra for the "NOKIA" music video, even if he hasn't been very pro-Drake as of late.

Drake came through with one of his best 2020s hits in "NOKIA," whose recent music video directed by The Skudra is running up its numbers like wildfire. In fact, the song itself has been so successful – and is so good – that even primetime Drizzy hater Elliott Wilson gave him his due credit for the new visuals. Maybe it's exaggeratory to label the music journalist as such, but his Kendrick Lamar battle coverage certainly gave people that idea on occasion. Nevertheless, he praised Skudra in particular while defending his consistent black-and-white aesthetic, remarking on how engaged he felt while watching the video and how well he felt the team executed the vision.

Of course, other commentators disagree concerning Drake's "NOKIA" music video. For example, Charlamagne Tha God suggested he spent the whole video biting Kendrick Lamar's style, while other fans found certain supposed allusions to be a deliberate attempt to mock the pgLang creative and respond to his visual language for many battle-adjacent moments. It's ultimately a question of how you interpret this artistry. Some people took it at face value, which is the proper move in Elliott Wilson's eyes.

Why Are Drake & Elliott Wilson Beefing?

In addition, he gave Elkan his due flowers for being the producer of "NOKIA." This may surprise some folks who know how deep Elliott Wilson and Drake's beef goes... Well, supposedly, anyway. It's very ironic because it was Wilson's question about Kendrick Lamar's "Control" verse in a Drizzy interview over a decade ago that really made the tension between both MCs crystal clear. Since then, Elliott has called the 6ix God out on various occasions for not connecting with hip-hop media, his missteps during last year's battle and its subsequent storylines, and for accusing Wilson of being a rat.

Since Drake doesn't really play ball with him very often, we don't fully know how he feels about this dynamic, but we can surely guess he's not the biggest fan. But he's not the only one. Elliott Wilson is a hot take machine when it comes to various artists in the game, such as his recent dismissal of the new Tory Lanez album. But as blunt as his critiques can be, he doesn't mince words with his praise either.

