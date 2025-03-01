News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
drake nokia
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Where's The Function? Latto Reveals Where She Can't Enough Of Drake's "NOKIA"
"NOKIA" has been taking the hip-hop world by storm since its release and Latto is recognizing the song (and Drake's) greatness.
By
Zachary Horvath
6 hrs ago
1180 Views