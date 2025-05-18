Latto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole recently appeared on a livestream with popular content creator Tylil, on which they had a great time. It seems like the chat was ready for it too, as they ended up guessing the Atlanta femcee's favorite song right now: "NOKIA" by Drake.

In a clip caught by FearBuck on Twitter, the "Somebody" artist went wild when she saw the chat talking about her love for "NOKIA." The trio then played the song and excitedly danced, sang along, and gave their own mini-concert. We're sure the 6ix God would be proud.

Of course, this is not the first time Latto has praised Drake's "NOKIA." You don't pick a new favorite song by keeping it to yourself and playing it every once in a while. It's a long process of wanting to hear it everywhere, sharing it with everyone you know, and making sure as many people know about it as possible.

That's not hard for Drizzy to do, obviously, since he's one of the biggest rappers of the past 15 years – if not the biggest. But it's always nice to see the "Housekeeping Knows" duo show love to one another, and to see any artists engage in their fandom of each other in general.

Tylil Latto Stream

While they haven't collaborated since that 100 GIGS drop at press time, hopefully they can link up again in the near future. Elsewhere, both of them are busy with new musical paths, online narratives, and other endeavors.

For example, Drake is working on a new music video from the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The "NOKIA" visuals preceded it, and we'll see what he and Kai Cenat cook up.

Meanwhile, Latto is addressing rumors about her personal life and dropping new bangers and videos in the process. We'll see if she offers anything long-form this year, but Sugar Honey Iced Tea is still holding us over in the meantime.

If you didn't know Tylil, this stream with the two sisters represents his growing status as a popular streamer and content creator. It's even resulted in some headlines, such as a miscommunication mishap with Coco Jones during a recent stream.