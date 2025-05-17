Latto prepares the follow up to Sugar Honey Iced Tea with a vibrant lead single ready for summer called "Somebody." The song flips the classic Aaliyah track, and just like the R&B icon, Big Mama hits the tropics for a visual that showcases her unwavering love for a special someone.

Equipped with her own carvan of love in Jamaica, the Queen Of Da South, frolics around the gorgeous tropical scenery, rapping about falling for a love like this. Released on Friday, Latto raps, "This year I got you on my mood board / I want to live in your skin (Skin) / When I jump out, you jump in (In) / How I fit all this in my pants? (Pants)."

The song has quickly become a "song of the summer" candidate. Her sample of a classic song, her catchy sing-a-long hook, and her appeal has all the makings of a number-one hit on top of the Billboard charts. The song's concept also emulates the rap star's secret relationship.

Latto Somebody

Fans have questioned who Latto is dating for years now. While there have been many suspecions, nothing has been proven yet. In various interviews, Latto has mentioned being in a committed relationship but chooses to keep her partner's identity private.

She told Cosmopolitan in June 2023, "If something is special to me, I'm going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life."

She also revealed that her boyfriend is financially supportive, stating, "I don't pay no bills."

While Latto continues to keep her romantic life under wraps, the public remains intrigued by the hints and denials surrounding her relationships. But it could be portrayed that "Somebody" is a dedication to somebody.