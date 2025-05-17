Latto Enters "Song Of The Summer" Conversation With Jamaica-Set Video For New Song "Somebody"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 298 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Latto Pregnancy Rumors Reveals Boyfriend Identity Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Latto at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Latto has been romantically linked to several rappers; however, her relationship status has never been confirmed.

Latto prepares the follow up to Sugar Honey Iced Tea with a vibrant lead single ready for summer called "Somebody." The song flips the classic Aaliyah track, and just like the R&B icon, Big Mama hits the tropics for a visual that showcases her unwavering love for a special someone.

Equipped with her own carvan of love in Jamaica, the Queen Of Da South, frolics around the gorgeous tropical scenery, rapping about falling for a love like this. Released on Friday, Latto raps, "This year I got you on my mood board / I want to live in your skin (Skin) / When I jump out, you jump in (In) / How I fit all this in my pants? (Pants)."

The song has quickly become a "song of the summer" candidate. Her sample of a classic song, her catchy sing-a-long hook, and her appeal has all the makings of a number-one hit on top of the Billboard charts. The song's concept also emulates the rap star's secret relationship.

More: Latto Denies Pregnancy Rumors And Almost Reveals Her Boyfriend's Identity

Latto Somebody

Fans have questioned who Latto is dating for years now. While there have been many suspecions, nothing has been proven yet. In various interviews, Latto has mentioned being in a committed relationship but chooses to keep her partner's identity private.

She told Cosmopolitan in June 2023, "If something is special to me, I'm going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life."

She also revealed that her boyfriend is financially supportive, stating, "I don't pay no bills."

While Latto continues to keep her romantic life under wraps, the public remains intrigued by the hints and denials surrounding her relationships. But it could be portrayed that "Somebody" is a dedication to somebody.

Latto's forthcoming album is untitled with no specific release date. She recently introduced a new alias in "Big Daddy" while promoting Carmelo Anthony's Syracuse induction. The latest moniker goes with her popular "Big Mama" alias.

More: Latto Lives By If You Don't Know, You Better Ask "Somebody" In New Track

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Music Latto Borrows Classic Aaliyah Hook On Catchy New Song Snippet 3.6K
2024 BET Awards - Show Music Latto Teases Some Major Details Of Her Forthcoming Album "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" 1479
2021 Music Midtown Crime Latto Denies Entering Diversion Program To Dismiss Gun Charge 630
images (3) Songs Latto Lives By If You Don't Know, You Better Ask "Somebody" In New Track 725