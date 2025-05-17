Latto recently hopped on a social media livestream and showed off her "Mother's Day" gift from her mystery boo. This led many to speculate that she was pregnant, but she quickly pumped the brakes on that.

Per The Shade Room and Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the Atlanta femcee showed off her new watch on TikTok Live, off-handedly calling it a Mother's Day present. It seems like shortly after on the livestream, she noticed how a lot of people were calling out these rumors and speculations. Then, the 26-year-old simply posed for the camera and asked if she looks like she's carrying kids. So in other words, she denied them quickly.

However, another notable live moment happened when the "Somebody" lyricist called out for her boyfriend. She immediately realized they were still live, and screamed and asked for no one to say anything. Clearly, the Columbus, Ohio native wants to keep the relationship under wraps, and has done so successfully for a long time.

Still, this hasn't stopped Latto dating rumors from running rampant online. The main target in many fans' eyes is 21 Savage, but these gossip talks remain unfounded, unconfirmed, and speculative at press time.

Somebody Latto Lyrics

The irony of all this is that she hasn't refrained from speaking about her relationship in her music, although she could really be talking about anyone from anyone's perspective here. The new single "Somebody" is all about connection. "Pull out the valet in a new toy / Blow it back and now we kissing in the food court / You the type that I would've skipped school for / This year I got you on my mood board."

Sadly, Latto faces other rumors that are more combative. Back in January, influencer Gorgeous Doll claimed that she had her jumped for spreading the 21 Savage rumors. The artist seemed to deny these accusations through various social media messages and even bars.