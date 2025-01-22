Latto Admits Flo Milli’s Pregnancy Has Given Her Baby Fever

Flo Milli makes pregnancy look easy.

Back in November, Flo Milli took fans by surprise by sharing a video featuring what appeared to be a baby bump. Of course, this led to theories that she was expecting her first child. The femcee later confirmed this, but not before having a bit of fun with her fans. As rumors about her supposed pregnancy ran rampant online, she took to X to ask, "damn I cant be bloated??" From there, she continued to brush off the speculation until finally confirming fans' suspicions.

"Flo mommy sh*t," she tweeted simply, making it clear that she did actually have a little one on the way. Since then, she's provided her followers with plenty of stunning shots of both her and her growing bump, with her latest arriving yesterday. In the photos, which she shared on Instagram, she's seen posing in a brightly colored jumpsuit. "M$ Pucci herself," she captioned the post.

Latto Reacts To Flo Milli's Latest Maternity Photos

As expected, her post caught the attention of countless social media users and peers, who can't help but be a bit jealous. This includes Latto, who rushed to Flo Milli's comments section to admit that the photos made her consider having a child of her own. "U giving me pregnant fever 💭," she wrote. Flo Milli seems to be on board with Latto getting pregnant, even offering to help her fellow performer out once the baby arrives. "@latto gone head pop one out ☺️ i’ll babysit 👩🏾‍🍼," she replied.

For now, it remains unclear exactly when or if Latto actually plans to have a child. It looks like reproducing is far from the only exciting thing she may have on the horizon, however. Earlier this week, Playboi Carti shared some new photos on his burner Instagram account featuring Latto. This prompted fans to speculate about what the two artists might be up to, but for now, they've yet to hear more.

