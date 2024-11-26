Flo Milli Appears To Actually Be Pregnant After Debunking Previous Rumors

About two weeks ago, Mobile, Alabama rapper and singer Flo Milli was leaving fans with their jaws on the floor. The hitmaker posted a video to her Instagram previewing a new single, asking, "What yall think i should name this song??" However, that was the least of everyone's concern. Instead, all of the focus went right to her stomach. Fans and some of her femcee sisters were congratulating her on her supposed baby bump. Baby Tate, Maiya the Don, and Saucy Santana were just a few that showed her love. However, she was extremely confused over the reactions.
Milli would go on to shut down the pregnancy rumors, tweeting out separately, "damn I cant be bloated??" This response to the assumptions had many sighing and rolling their eyes. "She 🧢 just Halle Bailey during her pregnancy. Like okkk babe😭. It's ok tho, she can share we she's ready." Well, it appears that this Twitter user was spot on the money, because it seems like she's been pregnant this whole time!
Flo Milli Is Now "Flo Mommy"
According to Uproxx, Flo Milli has shared some new photos of her to her social media pages wearing a wife beater/ white ribbed tank top and neon orange shorts. As you can clearly see, her stomach looks to be just about the same as it did a couple of weeks ago. But how can we be so confident that this is reality? Well, a tweet reading "flo mommy s***" seems to suggest that she is going to be a mother in the future.
Flo Milli Is Showing Off "The Bump"
She then left another message doubling down, "i can’t even see my co**hie nomore that’s crazy." Finally, the Instagram video above showing off her new hairdo had a brief caption that reads "the bump🥺" Overall, people seem to be really happy for Flo, with people commenting, "my girl really prego 😍😍" and, "Congratulations gal 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍" A celebration is in order indeed as we wish Flo Milli the best going forward!