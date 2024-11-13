Flo Milli Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Video And Fans Are Shaken

She's playing with her followers.

Flo Milli has been crushing it in 2024. The rapper released her third critically acclaimed album, Fine Ho, Stay, and scored her first top 20 single on Billboard. She's bigger than ever. The fact that she's at such a crucial point in her career is what shocked so many fans on November 12. Flo Milli posted a video of her dancing to a snippet of a new song. She asked fans what she should name the song. Most of the fans were distracted, however, by the belief that the rapper had revealed her baby bump.

The comment section was absolutely flooded with supportive messages. Many were shocked to notice Flo Milli's baby bump, given that the rapper had previously shown no signs of pregnancy. The thing that makes this whole ordeal more complicated, though, is Flo Milli's response. The rapper noticed that most of the comments revolved around her perceived pregnancy. She decided to address this sudden rumor, and she suggested that she wasn't actually pregnant. "Damn," she wrote. "I can't be bloated?." It's still unclear if the rapper is playing coy with fans or if there was genuine misunderstanding on their part.

Flo Milli Avoided Rumors By Claiming She Was "Bloated"

The confusion over Milli's pregnancy is bizarrely similar to a recent situation involving GloRilla. The latter posted a photo with a very pronounced baby bump, which absolutely melted the brains of fans, as she was in the midst of promoting her debut album. There was also the fact that GloRilla had previously said that she doesn't want to get pregnant, as it would slow down her career. The pregnancy was cap, like some suspected, but the jury is still out with regard to Flo Milli.