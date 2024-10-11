Skepta Flashes His Vulnerable Side With Flo Milli On "Why Lie?"

The jury on whether or not "Knife and Fork" dropping this year is still out.

Some people may have forgot, so we are going to remind y'all. Skepta made a big announcement at the top of 2024, and it was for his next album. The UK legend's sixth studio album is a grand return for him as well, as he's been more in the thick of the EDM and grime scenes over the last few years. Since the reveal, Big Smoke has gone on to give us four possible singles, with "Jangrova," a January 19 release, being the first. The rollout hit a bit of a speedbump right after that, as the cover art for "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" drew some backlash for its assumed reference to The Holocaust (it wound up not being that).

Things would pick back up in March with "Tony Montana," and then "Miss Independent" in July. Something that we have noticed from the Ignorance is Bliss rapper is that he's looking to try out multiple soundscapes. We have heard forays into Afrobeats, trap rap, and even sexy drill. This time, Skepta is dipping his toes into pop rap with Flo Milli on "Why Lie?" He's entirely new to this subset by any means, but it's not his normal home either. He's doing some more singing on this cut and even trade some lines and adlibs with the Alabama femcee. It's not your usual Skepta, so we are curious to hear what you think about it.

"Why Lie?" - Skepta & Flo Milli

