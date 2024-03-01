Skepta Experiments With Afrobeats On Laid-Back "Tony Montana" Featuring Portable & JAE5

There are a lot of artists we are dying to hear new projects from. After a fairly uneventful year in 2023 from the mainstream, everyone is making up for lost time. They are also looking to prove that the genre is still alive and deserves its flowers as one of the top subsets of music across the globe. One of those rappers making a highly-awaited return is Skepta. At the turn of 2024, the UK great announced Knife and Fork, his first foray back into rap since 2020's Insomnia. Skepta is back to teasing the record with "Tony Montana."

This is now the third single that will land on his seventh project. He got off to a strong start releasing "Jangrova" back on January 19 with Tribal Mark, ODUMODUBLVCK, and Idris Elba (IDRIS). Then, just a week later, he would go on to put out the controversial single "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" with production from Cardo. Its cover art, which fans believed made disgusting callbacks to The Holocaust, was eventually taken down after pushback from Skepta.

Listen To "Tony Montana" By Skepta, Portable, & JAE5

All of that brings us to "Tony Montana," which is a drastic deviation from the usual sonics we are accustomed to hearing from the grime icon. Skepta goes for more of an Afrobeat vibe, which has been taking over as of late. To help bring some more African authenticity, Portable, a Nigerian singer and rapper delivers the chorus. It is easily the most chill example we have heard out of the three and it features production from JAE5, a popular UK producer.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Tony Montana," by Skepta, Portable, and JAE5? Is this the best single from Knife and Fork, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Who had the strongest performance on the track and why? Is this going to be an album of the year contender?

Quotable Lyrics:

I said "No comment," just to make a statement

How thеy hate me 'cause I'm winnin'?

AP kickin', my Rolliе ain't tickin'

One of one-fifty, the whip that I'm whippin'

Now they wishing they could've catched a man slipping

S-H-O-K-O-L-O-K-O-B-A-N-G-O-S-H-Y, shokolokobangoshy

