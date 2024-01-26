Skepta Drops Braggadocious Bars On "Gas Me Up (Diligent)"

Skepta had the internet in a little bit of a frenzy a couple of weeks ago when he revealed some cover art. It is for his second album single "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" which just dropped today. The song will land on his next highly-awaited studio album Knife And Fork. The reason why some people were so up in arms about it was because the artwork evoked one of the most inhumane events in the history of mankind.

As most music fans are aware, Kanye was dragged through the mud (deservedly so) for his derogatory statements. Those of which were directed at the Jewish community. Fans were jumping to conclusions that Skepta was in on the hate speech as well. However, the UK rapper hopped on Twitter to explain the meaning behind his artistic direction.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Leaked Phone Call Parodied By Former Bad Girl Club Star

Listen To "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" By Skepta

Some fans were praising him for sticking to his guns and not letting others influence his decision. Originally, Skepta was going to fix it but decided against it. Now that the song is here, how does it sound? Well, it is not too shabby. The production from Cardo is solid with cowbells, kick drums, and nice bass. Skepta brings a nice flow and some nice bars about becoming successful. Overall, there is nothing that is mind-blowing, but it sounds fine.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Gas Me Up (Diligent)," by Skepta? Is this the better of the two singles, if so why? Does this track get you excited for Knife And Fork? Is Skepta the greatest UK rapper ever? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Skepta. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Soon as you say, "On sight," wе lookin' for you like some vintage Prada

Lookin' for you like some archive pieces (Pow-pow, pow)

Jealousy in the ends, they hate when you become successful

But in the trenches, we were all friends

How long we tryna pretend?

I know they love to see me do well

Read More: Lil Durk Previews New Music, Fans React To Heartbreaking King Von Bar