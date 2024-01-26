Lil Durk Previews New Music, Fans React To Heartbreaking King Von Bar

Lil Durk is one of the biggest rappers out right now. Overall, his career trajectory has been fun to watch. From the Chicago rap scene, Durk has been able to emerge as a superstar of sorts. Although it has not been an easy ride for him to get there, he continues to impress. He has dropped off some incredible projects over the last few years, and fans are still looking forward to new music. In fact, even Kanye West has been demanding some new tracks. For instance, yesterday, he told Durk to get back on social media as it is time to drop.

Subsequently, Durk came out and said that he would be dropping Love Letter 4 The Streets 3. His Love Letter 4 The Streets series is one that has experienced a lot of success. Consequently, fans are very curious about how this new project is going to sound. Well, thankfully, Durk came through with a snippet last night. Overall, the track sounds great, and it feels like the old Durk is back. In the snippet, he even references King Von, saying "The autopsy of Von's body had me coughing up my vomit."

Lil Durk Is Coming Soon

Of course, this King Von bar is one that fans immediately latched onto. It is a pretty heartbreaking bar to hear, especially when you consider his relationship and bond with the late artist. In the tweets below, you can see how people reacted to the new snippet. Everyone is being quite supportive of it and it is clear that this is the Durk people like the most. Whether or not this new music comes out in the immediate future, remains to be seen. Either way, some great tunes are on the horizon.

Fans Weigh In

