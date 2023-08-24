Lil Durk Shares A Picture Of Himself And Drake

Durk ended up getting clowned in his own Instagram comments.

Lil Durk Deals With Instagram Hecklers Over Drake Photo

Drake is one of the biggest stars on earth, so even some major figures in rap music can find themselves a little star-struck in his presence. But others manage to play it cool and take the opportunities that come with being around someone with such significant pull. Lil Durk seems to be somewhere in the middle. Overnight he shared a new picture of the two hanging out together. While it’s a pretty simple snap the implication is clear, Drake and Durk are closer than people may realize.

Unfortunately, fans in the comments weren’t so sure about what Lil Durk did. “Posting another man on your page is crazy,” reads the top comment on the post. “Durk posted this after he did sum for drake,” jokes another fan in reference to Drake’s hit song “Rich Flex” from last year. Though there were fans in the comments hyping Durk up, a surprising amount of his own replies are at his own expense. After Durk and Drake were initially spotted together leaving one of the latter’s recent shows, it sparked plenty of speculation about whether or not Durk would appear on Drake’s upcoming For All The Dogs project.

Lil Durk Deals With Instagram Hecklers Over Drake Photo

Lil Durk fans can expect more material coming soon. All summer he’s been promising a deluxe edition of his Almost Healed album from earlier this year and last week he gave fans a first taste. He shared the song “F*ck U Thought,” the lead single of the pending deluxe edition of the album. The song is already pushing close to 2 million streams on Spotify just a week after it was first released.

Durk also promised fans that a feature run could be coming soon. That combined with his appearance alongside Drake and teases with Sexyy Red have fans speculating who could be teaming up with Durk later this year. What do you think of Lil Durk getting clowned by fans for posting a pic of himself with Drake? Let us know in the comment section below.

