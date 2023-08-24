Sexyy Red Roasts Lil Durk Amid Collab Announcement, Teases “SkeeYee” Remix

Lil Durk recently announced plans to collaborate with Sexyy Red.

Sexyy Red recently hopped on Twitter to give Lil Durk a piece of her mind. The Chicago MC had hinted at some upcoming features, including a new track with Sexyy Red. In his Tweet, however, Durk spelled the St. Louis rapper’s name wrong, prompting her to fire back. “Feel like going on my feature run,” he wrote. “I’m healed …. First stop sexy red second stop ytbFATT.”

Though it’s clear that fans got the message, the “Pound Town” star couldn’t help but make note of the error. “Dang u gon spell my name wrong Lil Jerk ?” she wrote. It’s obvious that her dig was in jest, but fans found it to be hilarious regardless. Though there’s yet to be an official release date for their collab, fans are eagerly awaiting whatever the duo cooks up. A collaboration with Lil Durk isn’t the only exciting thing the Missouri-born performer has in the works. Earlier today (August 23), she took to Instagram to hint at a possible new remix of one of her most popular songs.

Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee” Ukulele Remix

Sexyy Red shared a clip of herself rapping “SkeeYee” alongside popular ukulele player and producer, Einer Bankz. “SKEEYEE,” she captioned the post. “@einerbankz tag who yal want on da remix I’m tryna see sum.” Though it’s uncertain whether or not the artist was simply goofing around with the idea of a remix, it’s clear that fans would appreciate one based on the comments section.

Sexyy Red is also hot off the release of her raunchy new track with Sukihana, “Hood Rats.” It appears as though Sexyy has her sights set on another notable rap diva as of late as well. Earlier this week, she took to Twitter to acknowledge fans calling for her to open for Nicki Minaj, telling them to “Manifest it.” Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red.

