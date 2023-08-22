Sexyy Red Hilariously Responds To Fan Who Wants To Get An STD From Her

Sexyy Red is one of the most buzzed-about stars in rap right now, and her quick and recent rise has exposed her to a lot of attention. In addition to her typical career moves, she’s also made a lot of noise for her blunt and free-spirited persona, not shying away from uncomfortable topics or lewd displays. However, the 25-year-old’s openness may follow her for longer that expected, as many hyperfixated on a recent confession of hers. Back in June, she reflected on contracting chlamydia twice, and was very frank about the situation. As such, this made a lot of waves online, and it’s caused fans thirsting for the “Pound Town” MC to change their standards.

Furthermore, Sexyy Red recently responded to a fan who expressed a desire to get an STD from her. On their Instagram page, they posted a picture of dollar bills spelling out “I want the STD” on the street, tagging her in the caption. “It’s gone now mf I den took my meds,” the St. Louis native replied on Twitter, screenshooting the fan’s original post. Hopefully her die-hards can keep that discussion up to the person who experienced them, and look at her as more than that.

Sexyy Red’s Response To (Too) Thirsty Fan

A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)

Unfortunately, Sexyy Red’s honesty when it comes to her life story, particularly its ugly corners, doesn’t always receive the the most respectful reception. For example, on Lil Yachty’s podcast, when asked about the wildest thing she’s been through, she started to speak about how she was once sexually assaulted. The Atlanta rapper and his co-host caught lot of flack when they asked Red to change the subject with a laugh. Many felt that this not only invalidated her experiences, but also deemed what was interesting to talk about- and what wasn’t.

Regardless, it’s unlikely that dismissals like these will slow her down on her journey to the top. With new performance dates, music, and a spot on Drake and 21 S*vage’s tour, she’s only going up from here. Let’s just hope more people respect her artistry rather than center around gossip fuel and fodder. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sexyy Red.

