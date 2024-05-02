Sexyy Red Pre-Fame Photo Leaves Fans Stunned By Her Looks

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: Sexyy Red performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Fans couldn't believe what she looked like without her red hair and tattoos.

It wasn't that long ago that Sexyy Red was largely unknown to most rap fans. Her breakthrough took place less than a year ago when her Nicki Minaj-featuring "Pound Town 2" started to build up momentum. That led to "Skee Yee" becoming a massive TikTok summer hit which led Sexyy to a couple of high-profile collaborations. Most notably she scored her biggest hit to date alongside Drake and SZA with "Rich Baby Daddy." When she dropped her new solo single "Get It Sexyy" earlier this year it scored her highest chart debut to date.

For fans blindsided by how quickly she achieved fame, it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. But recently a reminder of just how far she's come made the rounds online. A picture of Red before her fame and without her now distinctive look has gone viral. The picture sees her without her signature tats or red hair and fans are admittedly quite impressed. "I been told n*ggas sexy actually fine" one of the top comments on the post reads. "She looked better wtf" another reply suggests. Check out the pictures and stunned fan reactions to them below.

Sexyy Red Pre-Fame Photos Emerge

Sexyy Red recently found herself roped into the biggest beef in rap music. She was mentioned on "euphoria" Kendrick Lamar's recent response track to Drake. In the song, Kendrick takes shots at the two rapper's association as an attempt to joke about Drake's sexuality. A few weeks ago Tay Keith spoke on the surprising backlash he received even from those around him for working with Red. He was one of the earliest adopters of the unique MC and has continued to work with her throughout her recent rapid rise to fame.

What do you think of the newly unearthed photo of Sexyy Red before she achieved fame? Do you agree with the fans in the comments that claim she looked even better before finding her now signature look? Let us know in the comment section below.

