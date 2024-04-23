Tay Keith Reveals He Faced Massive Backlash For Working With Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red had a massive burst in popularity in 2023 that saw her rising from a relative unknown to one of the biggest stars in all of hip-hop. One of her biggest collaborators is producer Tay Keith, who helped craft her breakthrough hit. They worked together on "Pound Town" which eventually broke through when Nicki Minaj joined on for the "Pound Town 2" remix. They also teamed up on the viral "Skee Yee" which became an irresistible summer hit and viral TikTok anthem last summer. But in a new interview with Billboard, the producer revealed his choice to collaborate with Red didn't go over well with everyone.

“People were trolling the sh*t out of me. They were real-deal trolling me. It wasn’t much good feedback. It was coming from even people around me, ‘What you doing?’ I saw the potential. That’s as simple as it was, me believing in her," Tay Keith explains in the interview. "I think people doubted me working with her because they didn’t see the reason to do it. I definitely seen the potential. I tell people all the time how long I was watching Sexyy Red’s music before she blew up," he continues. The producer also reveals that he was watching her videos on YouTube for a while before the pair finally collaborated. Check out his full interview below.

Tay Keith Talks Sexyy Red Backlash

Sexyy Red and Tay Keith teamed up again for the rappers first new single of 2024. "Get It Sexyy" is off to an incredible start and has the potential to be her biggest hit yet after peaking in the top 20 of the Hot 100. The song is still hovering in the top 30 months after its release.

