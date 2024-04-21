Headie One, Stormzy, & Tay Keith Unite For High-Profile Collab "Cry No More"

Headie One and Stormzy, two UK veteran rappers are some of the more prominent voices in the drill scene across the pond. In fact, they have a combined 17 years plus of experience and their undeniable chemistry shows up whenever they collaborate. Pretty soon, Headie One will be dropping his new project The Last One, so to hype it up, he just put out a new single "Cry No More."

According to Genius, the prolific veteran will have it out by June 14. So far there have been two singles released ahead of it. One of them is of course "Cry No More," and the other is "Martin's Sofa." That one is a bit peculiar, since it came out back in January of 2023. In terms of collaborations between Headie and Stormzy, this is now their third ever song.

Listen To "Cry No More" By Headie One, Stormzy & Headie One

Also in the fold for this track are high-end producers Tay Keith and Pooh Beatz. Both have crafted up some of the biggest trap bangers here in the states. But they are dabbling in UK drill in this case and it goes over well. Headie One spoke with Complex why he was so happy to work with both of them and why this is one of his favorites from The Last One. "This is one of my favorites from the album. I loved the sample and 808s straight away when Tay and Pooh played it in the studio. Stormzy went crazy on it, too."

Headie One spoke with Complex why he was so happy to work with both of them and why this is one of his favorites from The Last One. "This is one of my favorites from the album. I loved the sample and 808s straight away when Tay and Pooh played it in the studio. Stormzy went crazy on it, too."

Quotable Lyrics:

Take a look at these diamonds wrong, then the mandem gon' turn you sprinter

I do the Uno reverse, might ski all summer, do beach in winter

I just laugh when they say that I can't go higher, I'm a frequent flyer

My last album's cold, but my new one's fire, I might call it Maya

I got back pain and I got neck pain 'cah I got the weight of the game on my shoulder

Kept sayin' that it weren't no fluke, I was young like Luke, now I gotta be Yoda

