Headie One reminisces of the struggle on his highly-anticipated new single, “Martin’s Sofa.”

As fans anticipate his sophomore album, the UK drill rapper set the tone for the new year with his latest single. “Martin’s Sofa” finds Headie tackling sleek production from M1OnTheBeat, who samples Jeni Suk’s rendition of “Wildfire” by SBTRKT.” It’s the same talent as the one used on Flatbush Zombies’ “Palm Trees.”

The soothing vocal sample turns into a blank canvas as Headie One reflects on the struggles he faced before the fame. Additionally, he reflects on returning to that dark place in his life if the fame is gone.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: Headie One wears a grey Givenchy jacket, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024, on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

As told by Complex, “Martin’s Sofa” is an homage to an old friend who lent his couch the rapper when he fell on hard times. Prior to Christmas, the “Rose Gold” rapper linked up with Martin to briefly check in and say thank you. However, he also bought Martin a new couch afterward.

The music video for “Martin’s Sofa” shows the UK drill rapper shows the rapper reimagining his days in the trap and struggling to make ends meet. Martin also makes a cameo in the Nathan Tetty-directed visual.

Headie previously hinted at “Martin’s Sofa” on his previous single, “50s.” On the song, he suggested that his new release would mark the first single from his second album. Per a press release, his follow-up to Edna is due out this year.

Check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bro got an eight for the mash, no sweets,

And now he gotta wait ’til he’s free, gluten

OT boy but when I come to the hood, I cause a nuisance

Had a hammer on me, it come like I’m tryna do home improvements