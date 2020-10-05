edna
- SongsHeadie One Makes It Back To "Martin's Sofa" On New SingleHeadie One is back with his first single of 2023.By Aron A.
- NewsHeadie One Can Finally See "The Light"Headie One counts his blessings on this stand-out record on "EDNA."By Aron A.
- NewsHeadie One's New Album "EDNA" Is Here, Featuring Drake, Future, Skepta, & MoreHeadie One releases his new album "Edna" with features from Drake, Future, Skepta, Young T & Bugsey, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsHeadie One Rallies Young T & Bugsey For New Afroswing Single "Princess Cuts"Headie One delivers the visuals for "Princess Cuts" ahead of the release of "Edna."By Dre D.
- NewsHeadie One Unleashes New Single "Breathing"Headie One drops off a new single before the release of his debut album "EDNA" this Friday. By Aron A.