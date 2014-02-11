The Flatbush Zombies are a rap trio from Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City consisting of members Zombie Juice (emcee), Meechy Darko (emcee) and Erick Arc Elliot (emcee/producer). They're closely affiliated with fellow Brooklyn representatives The Underachievers, as well as Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era collective - collectively, these three factions form the Beast Coast hip-hop renaissance movement. Since spontaneously stepping foot in the game in 2010, they've released two mixtapes, D.R.U.G.S. (2012) and BetterOffDEAD (2013), and have collaborated with Harry Fraud, Obey City, A$AP Mob, RZA, Jim Jones, Action Bronson, Ill Bill, Joell Ortiz, Danny Brown, Kilo Kish, Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire, Juicy J and more. Stay tuned for the further adventures of the Flatbush Zombies.