Back to Artists

Flatbush Zombies

Real Name
N/A
Alias Name
N/A
Date of Birth
Jan. 1, 1990 - Age 34
Hometown
Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City
Label
indie
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

The Flatbush Zombies are a rap trio from Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City consisting of members Zombie Juice (emcee), Meechy Darko (emcee) and Erick Arc Elliot (emcee/producer). They're closely affiliated with fellow Brooklyn representatives The Underachievers, as well as Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era collective - collectively, these three factions form the Beast Coast hip-hop renaissance movement. Since spontaneously stepping foot in the game in 2010, they've released two mixtapes, D.R.U.G.S. (2012) and BetterOffDEAD (2013), and have collaborated with Harry Fraud, Obey City, A$AP Mob, RZA, Jim Jones, Action Bronson, Ill Bill, Joell Ortiz, Danny Brown, Kilo Kish, Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire, Juicy J and more. Stay tuned for the further adventures of the Flatbush Zombies.
Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all