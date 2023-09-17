Flatbush Zombies Rereleases “BetterOffDead” To Streaming 10 Years Later

Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott, better known collectively as Flatbush Zombies are back in a big way. It is not a brand new release, as some fans of the group might have been hoping for. Flatbush has not put out a project in over four years now. Their last effort came in the form of Escape From New York back in May of 2019. Since then, they have remained on deaf ears until now.

Back in 2013, Meechy, Zombiem, and Erick put out their second mixtape, BetterOffDead. One that was met with fan and critical acclaim for its forays into psychedelic, cloud rap, trap, and more. It also features their biggest hits of all time such as "Palm Trees," "MRAZ," and "222." With all of the tremendous amounts of praise it has received, what better way to celebrate its now ten year anniversary with a rerelease.

Relisten To BetterOffDead From Flatbush Zombies

The project's official drop date was September 11, 2013, but it is still close enough. Many of their loyal listeners will surely be excited about this being available for a more widespread audience. Flatbush decided to commemorate their album with a mini BetterOffDead 10 Year Anniversary tour. This news broke on July 19 from their Instagram. The shows start on November 15 in San Francisco. Flatbush broke the news of the project being put on streaming on June 28 with a special edition vinyl sale that took place from June 30 to July 2. Go give this classic mixtape a listen above!

What were your initial thoughts on this album, BetterOffDead, from Flatbush Zombies? Is this the best body of work they have ever put out? What are your top five songs from this project? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project rereleases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

BetterOffDead Tracklist:

Amerikkkan Pie Nephilim Bliss Minephuck Death 1 Death 2 Regular and Complex (GNB) Thugnificense Club Soda (feat. Action Bronson) LiveFromHell Palm Trees 222 (feat. Bridget Perez) Drug Parade (feat. Danny Brown) TP4 GOD Blessed The DEAD MRAZ My Team, Supreme The Results Are In

Flatbush Zombies Announce BetterOffDead 10 Year Anniversary Tour

