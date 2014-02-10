For those unaware, Erick Arc Elliott, AKA The Architect, is an emerging Flatbush, Brooklyn rapper, songwriter, producer and musician, as well as one third of the Flatbush Zombies trio (alongside emcees Zombie Juice and Meechy Darko). Throughout his young career, he's already released two mixtapes with the Zombies, D.R.U.G.S. (2012) and BetterOffDEAD (2013), having collaborated with The Underachievers, Joey Bada$$, Harry Fraud, Obey City, A$AP Mob, RZA, Jim Jones, Action Bronson, Ill Bill, Joell Ortiz, Danny Brown, Kilo Kish, Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire and more. The last solo effort we heard from Erick was "God Save The Villain", a February 2014 cut featuring Childish Gambino on the assist. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - he's a key player in the Beast Coast hip-hop renaissance movement. (For more information, visit erickarcelliott.com, builtbyaoe.com and erickthearchitect.com.)