The Beast Coast era was an important one to New York City’s hip-hop scene throughout the 2000s. Though Pro Era earned the most visibility, thanks to Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers were bringing a unique flare that helped defined a moment in NYC.

These days, it seems like most of these artists are focusing on solo music. Flatbush Zombies rapper and producer Erick The Architect returned over the weekend with a brand new single titled “No Ice” featuring Underachievers rapper AkTheSavior. Produced by Linden Jay, who cooks up a psychedelic instrumental, Erick The Architect and AKTHESAVIOR serve up a raw banger where they pop their sh*t.

“No Ice” marks Erick The Architect’s first official single of the year, though he’s made a slew of guest appearances on records alongside Pale Jay, Col3trane, Powers Pleasant, and Ibraham Maalouf.

The new single also arrives before Erick The Architect hits the road on the Futureproof Live tour, where he’ll begin teasing new music from his forthcoming album. AKTHESAVIOR will also be hitting the road with him. The tour kicks off in the Bay Area on Nov. 4th before L.A. on the 6th. Then, they’ll head over to Toronto on Nov. 14th and conclude the tour in their stomping grounds of Brooklyn on Nov. 16th.

Quotable Lyrics

They be quick to say you changed when you paid different

Middle finger I display when I’m lane switchin’

Look, future shinin’ like my VVS’s

I ain’t rockin’ brands, I like to keep ’em guessin’