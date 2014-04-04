Following in the footsteps of the many great rappers who have come from Brooklyn are The Underachievers, consisting of members AK and Issa, who met in 2007 and began making music together in 2011. Their style is psychedelic and spiritual, psychedelic drugs having influenced their music heavily.

To date, they've released two mixtapes, Indigoism and Lords of Flatbush, both of which dropped in 2013. Both tapes were highly praised by major hip-hop critics including XXL and Stereogum. Also in 2013, they were featured on Talib Kweli's Gravitas album, on the track "New Leaders", which is a stamp of approval if we're ever heard one. They also toured alongside Joey Bada$$, Ab-Soul, and Chevy Woods on "The Smokers Club Tour".

In terms of upcoming music from the duo, they announced a debut album titled Cellar Door that's expected to drop in April 2014. Stay tuned, and don't sleep on these young lords - their chakras and third eyes are wide open.