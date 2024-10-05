Erick The Architect Releases Introspective New Single "Beverly Drive"

One of hip-hop's best-kept secrets drops another single in a strong 2024.

For the uninitiated, Erick The Architect has been among rap's best-kept secrets for the last several years. He was the producer for Flatbush Zombies (as Erick Arc Elliott), the forward-thinking rap trio that came up as part of the Capital STEEZ and Joey Bada$$-led Pro Era movement in the early 2010s. He was also an occasional rapper. Since they've embarked on solo careers, Erick continued to produce, and only recently tried his hand at rapping more often. "Beverly Drive" is his latest single, and it is one of his most thoughtful solo tracks to date.

"Beverly Drive" is a reference (to a degree) to Beverly Rd in Brooklyn, where Erick explains is where in Flatbush he grew up. He raps about his impoverished upbringing, dealing with depression, and how rap ended up being his escape from it all. Flatbush Zombies were a highly successful act, and Erick The Architect spun off into a career as an accomplished producer before getting on the mic himself. This is the latest in what has been a significant year for Erick. He dropped I've Never Been Here Before in February, his first full album as a solo rapper. It featured George Clinton, Channel Tres, Joey Bada$$, and many others. He also appeared on Chuck Strangers' album A Forsaken Lovers Plea. Erick has been busy this year, and "Beverly Drive" is the latest in a prolific year for him. Check out the new single below.

Erick The Architect - "Beverly Drive"