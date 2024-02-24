Erick The Architect Curates A Terrific Debut With "I've Never Been Here Before"

Someone who has consistently impressed us with their recent output has been Erick the Architect. The Flatbush Zombies affiliate started the rollout for his debut album I've Never Been Here Before last July with the lead single "Parkour." It would not be until October that he would continue to tease it with the release of "Ambrosia" featuring Channel Tres. That leads us to November, where Erick would go on a torrent run in which it seemed he could not miss.

"Shook Up," "Ezekiel's Wheel," "Instincts," and "2-3 Zone," all offered up some of Erick's waviest performances. He was really able to lock in on his soulful, psychedelic, and jazzy side. All of these captivating singles have led him to delivering I've Never Been Here Before. Erick spoke with Notion about spoke about the true amount of time it took make this piece of art.

Read More: Top Dawg Entertainment 2024 Releases: TDE Artists Dropping Albums This Year

Listen To I've Never Been Here Before By Erick The Architect

"I've felt so many different emotions while making this project. When people ask how long it took to make, naturally I say five years. But truly, I’m 35, so it took 35 years to do my debut album: you have to give yourself grace for the time that you put into making something that you believe in," Erick said. Well, we are glad he took his time with it because this a truly a treat of a listen. It might go down as one of the more underrated releases of the year for most. But this a true AOTY contender in our book.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, I've Never Been Here Before, by Erick the Architect? Is this one of the more impressive debuts in recent memory? Who had the best feature on the record and why? What songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Erick the Architect. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

I've Never Been Here Before Tracklist:

I Am Still 2-3 Zone Parkour Breaking Point with Baby Rose, Pale Jay, RUDE CAT Mandevillain Ezekiel's Wheel with George Clinton Jammy Jam Ambrosia with Channel Tres Shook Up with Joey Bada$$, FARR Beef Patty with Boy Boy Colette Instincts with WESTSIDE BOOGIE Neue Muse Leukemia / AM with Kimbra Too Much Talkin Liberate with Lalah Hathaway

Read More: Travis Kelce "F*ck Marry Kill" Featuring Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Resurfaces Online

[Via]