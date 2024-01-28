Erick The Architect And WESTSIDE BOOGIE Are Looking Out For Themselves On "Instincts"

Erick the Architect is cooking up a special album in the making and it is only a few weeks away from its release. One-third of the Flatbush Zombies is gearing up for just his second full-length in his extensive career. Erick's first tape dropped back in 2018 and it was called Arcstrumentals, Vol. 2. While he only has one other body of work to compare this new one to, we believe this is destined to be an improvement.

The Flatbush New Yorker has put out a healthy amount of singles to tease I've Never Been Here Before. You can mark your calendars for February 23 to check out the 16-track offering. Erick's most recent taster was "Ezekiel's Wheel," a woozy and jazzy cut featuring George Clinton. Presumably, "Instincts" will most likely be the last one we get before the album.

Listen To "Instincts" By Erick The Architect & WESTSIDE BOOGIE

If that rings true, what a note to leave off on. Erick and Shady Records signee WESTSIDE BOOGIE team up for a meditative exercise that has them paying attention to their surroundings. The introspective track sees the two lyrical MCs take into account what people and or things are damaging their mental health. They are gaining new "instincts" to avoid these pitfalls that are holding them back from succeeding. BOOGIE and Erick both bring great verses over a smooth and calming beat. This may be the best one of the bunch. However, we cannot say that too confidently seeing as how every one of them has hit so far.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Instincts," by Erick the Architect and WESTSIDE BOOGIE? Is this the best track from the upcoming album so far? Out of all of the Flatbush Zombies members, where do you rank him out of the trio? Are you excited for his next album? Should Erick and WESTSIDE work together again? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Erick the Architect and WESTSIDE BOOGIE. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like, how the f*** you say you gang, if you around me, and not notice that I'm drained?

Take advantage of my pain, all the same

How the f*** is you my dog?

You know my loyalty won't let me cut you off

I done seen my hands bleed from tryna plant seeds

What your bands mean when they don't matter in the grand scheme?

