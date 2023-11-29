Erick The Architect Brings A Buttery Smooth Track With "Shook Up" Featuring Joey Bada$$ And FARR

The Flatbush Zombies members are all incredibly talented, that is no secret. All three have sprawled out to forge their own respective paths in rap. Recently, Meechy Darko came out with his solo album back in late October of this year with Doses. Multiple singles were released ahead of the drop date. Now, Erick the Architect is on his way to joining him and Zombie Juice with a new LP.

Unfortunately, it looks like we are going to have to wait until late February of next year to receive the project. It is going to be called, I've Never Been Here Before, and there seems to be a confirmed tracklist. If you head over to Genius, there are 16 tracks. The lead single for the project is "Parkour." That came out in early July.

Listen To "Shook Up" By Erick The Architect, Joey Bada$$, And FARR

Now, we have a third single out as of today. He recruits frequent collaborator, Joey Bada$$ and singer FARR for "Shook Up." It is a song that details a complicated relationship with a woman. All three of them are confused about how to move forward with the situation. Each artist delivers a great performance, with a terrific smooth boom-bap beat behind them.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't kiss and tell, tell me, why the hell would I do that?

Lord as my witness, I just need peace and tranquility

Shouldn't have asked it, lyin' her only ability

She ain't an asset, swear I lost interest right after I taxed it

Hold up, wait

Back of my mind, I still think 'bout it

