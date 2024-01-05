Erick The Architect And George Clinton Drop A Hypnotic And Jazzy Cut "Ezekiel's Wheel"

Flatbush Zombies are one of the most respected trios in all of hip-hop. Their underground style has been a hit with a lot of people over the years. Zombie Juice, Meechy Darko, and Erick the Architect all bring a distinct sound to the table. Last year, two out of three members out out full projects.

Zombie was the first to fire away with Love Without Conditions in April. Then, it was Meechy who came through at the end of October with Doses. Now, Erick is going to complete the trilogy in late February. It will be called I've Never Been Here Before and a few singles have been released ahead of its drop.

Listen To "Ezekiel's Wheel" By Erick The Architect And George Clinton

The last one we covered was "Shook Up" which featured Joey Bada$$ and FARR. This latest single adds the famous soul singer George Clinton. "Ezekiel's Wheel" sees Erick take a smooth and jazzy-flavored approach. The production is very soothing and dreamy, a lane that the New Yorker is very familiar with. He is also rapping with ease and dropping some great bars.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big cappin', reenactments, some are jealous, some are fractured

Some'll watch them dreams slip away, that's another chapter

Change occupations, more abrasive, wanna change this season

Bang harder for a feature, soul Franklins like Aretha

Made me sick, how you snitch? Pussy purr like Eartha Kitt

Can't determine if you think I'm ill, or you just ridin' d***

