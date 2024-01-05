Taraji P. Henson Slams "Dangerous" Decision To Provide Rental Cars To "The Color Purple" Cast

In a scathing interview against the treatment of Black actors in Hollywood, Taraji P. Henson has in particular slammed a decision to provide rental cars to the cast of The Color Purple. "They gave us rental cars, and I was like, “I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta.” This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car? So I was like, “Can I get a driver or security to take me?” I’m not asking for the moon. They’re like, “Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.” Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of “Empire” fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs," Henson told the New York Times.

Furthermore, Henson noted the toll that such a "fight" has her and others. "It wears on your soul because you fight so hard to establish a name for yourself and be respected in this town to no avail. With Black films, they just don’t want to take us overseas and I don’t understand that. Black translates all over the world, so why wouldn’t the movies? I have a following in China of all places. Y’all not going to capitalize on that? Don’t everybody want to make money here? I’m not the person that pulls the race card every time, but what else is it, then? Tell me. I’d rather it not be race, please give me something else," she noted.

Taraji P. Henson Thanks C5 For Complimentary Bars

Meanwhile, Henson has sung the praises of rapper C5 after he dropped bars praising her long career. Young man the image you are displaying is sooooo powerful!!! What an amazing heart you have and you are passing your beautiful humanity down to your baby. What an awesome dad/human you are. I am so grateful for your love and support. MIGHT I ADD YOU GOT BARZZZZZ🔥🔥🔥. I adore you and may God bless and protect you and your beautiful family always. You made my heart smile DEEP!!! 💜💜💜🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋👼🏾 @officialc5," Henson wrote on Instagram.

A graduate of Howard, Henson saw breakout roles in Hustle & Flow (2005) and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (2008). The latter role saw her receive the only Academy Award nomination of her career so far. Later, she would receive a Golden Globe win for her work in Empire. Henson's most recent role was in the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple.

