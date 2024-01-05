Katt Williams Blasted By Trick Daddy For Putting Other Black People Down

Katt Williams' recent explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay is the talk of the town right now. He went at everyone from Diddy to Cedric The Entertainer to Kanye West and many more, and as many celebrities are reacting to it as fans. Some of them are just enjoying the show, whereas others– particularly those that he blasted– aren't very happy about it. One person who got a quick mention, but whose proceeding response makes it feel like it was a complete attack, was Trick Daddy, who came through on social media with a response. The long and the short of it is pretty simple: keep his name out of your mouths.

"Katt Williams, you're a little p***y a**," Trick Daddy's combative message began as he drove down the road. "Gettin' on the Sharpe show and just getting in your little b***h a** feelings. You said all type of s**t you ain't supposed to say. See, there's a lot of s**t about certain rap n***as I could say. But I know there's some s**t that I shouldn't say. So I don't say it. You said some slick s**t about me in one of your stand-ups. You was being sarcastic saying that if Trick Daddy can own a restaurant, you can do anything. N***a, you bull-dagging looking a** f**k n***a.

Trick Daddy Goes Nuclear On Katt Williams: Watch

"Keep my name out your mouth," Trick Daddy continued. "I'm not no comedian, I'm a street n***a first. Okay? Keep my name out your mouth, b***h a** n***a. Keep Rickey Smiley name out your mouth, keep all OGs' names out your mouth. If you don't like a person, you don't say– I told people that I didn't think you was funny, I ain't never say that I didn't like you. And I'm glad I never said I didn't like you because by me not thinking you were funny, I actually saw you one day and I was laughing my a** off. I was crying laughing one day! Remember when that little boy put you in a headlock? I was crying f***ing laughing that day, n***a!

"Listen, man, stop talking about other n***as to be relevant in the game and trend," he concluded. "'Cause you was trending today, and I'ma be trending tomorrow on your b***h a**. And I'm with whatever you with, n***a. And every n***a, every comedian, everybody who you told a story [about] got more money than me and you. You on my level, b***h a** n***a. Ha-ha! The joke on you, p***y a** n***a. You ain't funny, you a f***ing joke. Stop making fun of other n***as. Black folk, we have to stop belittling our brothers and sisters to get a platform. To get shares, to get likes, to get views, to trend. We have to stop!" For more news and the latest updates on Katt Williams and Trick Daddy, stay posted on HNHH.

